How Many Episodes Are in the Newest Amazon Prime Original Series 'As We See It'?

Harrison (Albert Rutecki), Jack (Rick Glassman), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien) room together, and they each deal with specific challenges that come with being neurodivergent. They each have their own goals that they strive for and struggle to achieve. Can they keep jobs, have dates, and even go outside without the world closing in on them?

And how many episodes will we be watching all their stories unfold? Do we have to wait for new episodes each week, or can we binge the entire series over a single weekend? Here's what we know.