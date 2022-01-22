Representation Matters in Amazon Prime's New Dramedy 'As We See It' — Is it Based on a True Story?

With goals including getting and maintaining a job, making friends, and maybe even falling in love, the trio battles the many unexpected hardships that come with adulting — not to mention accepting yourself for who you are. From the creator of Friday Night Lights and Parenthood, As We See It may just challenge what you think you know about autism, and it will certainly warm your heart.

With a realistic premise that sees autistic characters simply living their lives — not to mention actors who are on the spectrum in real life — you man be wondering, is As We See It based on a true story?