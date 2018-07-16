FYI, The Best Prime Day Deals Are Not On Amazon

In Amazon's attempt to overtake Black Friday as the biggest shopping day of the year, it's starting its annual Prime Day a little bit earlier. However, while you scour the online shopping platform for the biggest deals, we're here to tell you the best Prime Day deals are not actually on Amazon. In order to compete with the e-commerce giant, retail stores such as Macy's and Target are giving customers huge discounts — and TBH, they're way better than anything on you can find on Amazon.

For example, Macy's surprise sale lasts until tomorrow and offers free shipping on everything along with an extra 25 percent off on select products using the promo code SHOPIT — no prime membership needed. Best Buy is also giving Amazon some competition with its Big Deals Days promo, which also lasts two days and offers major reductions in prices for television, laptops, and appliances.

Need more excuses to skip Amazon Prime Day? Keep scrolling for the best online shopping deals you won't find on Amazon Prime.

Target If you think shopping addicts have a hard time inside a Target store, online is even worse! For one day only (July 17), Target is offering its online shoppers 25 percent off beauty products, 30 percent off home brands, and extra 25 percent off small appliances and cookware. To sweeten the deal, customers can qualify for six months of free shipping through Shipt when they spend more than $100 on Target products.

Me ordering online from Target last night pic.twitter.com/IDtqWpMWWK — EE »Home« (@ThePhenomenalEE) July 16, 2018

Walmart Summer savings are going on at Walmart, including 30 percent off smart-home products — because who needs Alexa? — and up to $100 off electronics. Walmart is even offering two-day shipping to compete with Prime membership perks.

DSW DSW throws some shade Amazon's way, writing, "Now, here's a Prime deal" on its website ahead of its very own two-day sale. Customers get 20 percent off everything just by using the promo code "YAY20." Back to school shoe shopping just got a lot easier.

Old Navy We have three words for you — Jeans are $10. Along with heavily discounted denim, Old Navy is offering 30 percent off when you spend $75 or more and free shipping with no minimum required. Take that, Amazon.

Best Buy Did we mention you can save up to $350 on select models of MacBooks? Plus, an Insignia 39-inch LED HDTV is on sale for $129.99.

Express Express Day is here online and on the Express app, and it offers 40 percent off everything, free shipping, and 2 times the bonus points. Oh, and clearance items are also an additional 50 percent off. Yep, you read that right.

Lowe's MyLowe's members get 10 percent off site-wide for two days and a free Google Home Mini via rebate (while supplies last) when they spend $150 or more online.