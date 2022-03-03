Here Are Some of Our Favorite Adult Animated Series for You to Binge on Prime Video

This star-studded animated show reveals a darker side of superheroes. When Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) grows into his superpowers, he aspires to become a great hero like his father, Omni-Man (JK Simmons). But Mark soon learns that being a hero is more violent than he could have imagined, and his father isn't as noble as he led him to believe.

As a deconstruction of the superhero genre, Invincible pays homage to our favorite stories without ever belittling them in this gritty and emotional series.

Season 1 is currently streaming with eight episodes, and the series has already been renewed for two more seasons.