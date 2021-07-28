Bob Odenkirk of 'Better Call Saul' Fame Has Fans Concerned Over a Recent Hospitalization

Through stints on some of the most famous television shows of the 21st century such as Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul , Bob Odenkirk has become a household name and is well-renowned for his phenomenal acting abilities. Unfortunately, he's generating some press right now for something far removed from his work in Hollywood, and fans are concerned about his current medical condition.

With that being said, what exactly did happen to Bob that is now causing droves of fans to question his condition? Here are all of the known details regarding the situation as they currently stand.

So, what happened to Bob Odenkirk? He had to be rushed off the 'Better Call Saul' set and sent to the hospital.

According to reports from TMZ, who spoke to an insider working on Better Call Saul, Bob had to be rushed from the show's Albuquerque, N.M. filming location to a nearby hospital on July 27, 2021, after collapsing on set. The publication further explained that when Bob collapsed, he was immediately surrounded by cast and crew members, and medical assistance was dispatched immediately.

There have been no confirmations from either Bob, his team, or anyone involved about what exactly caused him to collapse while working, but the most current reports claim that he is still undergoing tests and receiving care for the situation. In the wake of the news of Bob's collapse emerging on social media, droves of fans, collaborators, and general well-wishers have posted their thoughts about what happened and hopes for the actor's swift recovery.

Bob's Mr. Show With Bob and David costar David Cross tweeted a message of strength and solidarity for his friend, saying, "I will share what I know when I can but Bob is one of the strongest people I know both physically and spiritually. He WILL get through this."

Fans who noticed Bob's name trending on Twitter also took to that platform to share their thoughts and sympathy for him after he collapsed. "I just heard about what happened to Bob Odenkirk on Twitter and no joke: I'm worried for him. I hope he's OK and that he's getting the care he needs," posted a clearly concerned fan. "Heard about what happened to Bob Odenkirk, hope he’s gonna be fine, sending well wishes to him, his family, and his friends at this time," chimed in another user.

Bob's career has been filled with memorable moments, and he was showing no signs of letting up ahead of this medical issue. In April 2021, it was announced via Deadline that his book, Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama: A Memoir, will release on Jan. 18, 2022. Per a message from Random House at the time of that announcement, the book will explore "the highs and lows of showbiz, his legendary cult status as a comedian, and what it’s like to reinvent a showbiz career after 50 and scale new heights."