Confused? Here’s Why Are Guys Calling Each Other "Submissive and Breedable"

Since 2019, summer has been branded “hot girl” summer, a phrase coined by Megan Thee Stallion. Summed up, it encourages people to celebrate embracing who they are and find joy in being wholly themselves.

The cool thing now is identifying as “ submissive and breedable ," and it's used as a compliment, typically for the guys. Not sure what that is? Let’s explain.

But there’s a new phrase that’s slowly entering the territory, mostly for the guys this time.

The submissive and breedable meme explained.

If you’ve cut down on your social media time over the past few months, the phrase may seem like it's come out of nowhere. But for people who are active on platforms like Twitter or TikTok, chances are you’ve come across the “submissive and breedable” meme at least once.

The history of the meme and phrase is pretty innocent, and it's not exactly what it sounds like or what the initial assumption might be. The term “breedable” has been used offensively for a long time, in a Handmaid's Tale kind of way and it's full of misogamy and sexism in that context. But that's not what this meme is all about.

Mashable warns that the phrases are often used across NSFW subreddits and other various spaces online. The terms “breedable,” and, of course, “submissive" have been interchanged in online forums to mean people who are looking for pregnancy fetish photos.

