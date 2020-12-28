People Love These Twisted Tea Memes That Stem From a Racist Getting a Beatdown

In the video, the white man can be heard using the N-word several times, and the customer who beat him up with the Twisted Tea can can be heard walking away from the confrontation saying, "I asked you not to call me a n***a," straining to control his visibly upset face as he left the camera's frame.

Many folks online believe they found the exact convenience store where it happened: the Circle K on Broad Street, not far from the Cleveland area.

The two men in the video haven't been identified, however Elyria Police Lieutenant Jame Welsh did tell local paper Elyria Chronicle-Telegram that he believes to know who the men are, but added no charges were made nor were reports of the incident submitted to the police.