Check out These 10 Taurus Season Memes That We Can All Relate to

Say goodbye to the stresses in life, and get prepared to treat yourself. Yes, Taurus season is upon us (April 19 - May 20). This is the time to be over indulgent in your life: Splurge on new clothes, stuff your face with decadent foods, or date around. Basically, Taurus season is the time to put any worries aside and to sit back and just enjoy.

Though Taurus season may make you indulge in the many pleasures life has to offer, it’s also a time to help you achieve a future goal. According to AstroStyle, “Taurus is the sign of the builder, helping us create concrete results for our diligent efforts. Under the influence of a Taurus planetary transit, we roll up our sleeves and get the job done."

While pampering yourself for the next four weeks may be a bit difficult with the current coronavirus pandemic (also known as COVID-19), you can still do a little extra "self-care" while continuing to practice social distancing.

We’ve got a handful of memes to help you stay grounded this Taurus season. Check out our favorite Taurus season memes below: