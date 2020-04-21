Check out These 10 Taurus Season Memes That We Can All Relate to

Check out These 10 Taurus Season Memes That We Can All Relate toBy Gabrielle Bernardini
Say goodbye to the stresses in life, and get prepared to treat yourself. Yes, Taurus season is upon us (April 19 - May 20). This is the time to be over indulgent in your life: Splurge on new clothes, stuff your face with decadent foods, or date around. Basically, Taurus season is the time to put any worries aside and to sit back and just enjoy.
Though Taurus season may make you indulge in the many pleasures life has to offer, it’s also a time to help you achieve a future goal. According to AstroStyle, “Taurus is the sign of the builder, helping us create concrete results for our diligent efforts. Under the influence of a Taurus planetary transit, we roll up our sleeves and get the job done."
While pampering yourself for the next four weeks may be a bit difficult with the current coronavirus pandemic (also known as COVID-19), you can still do a little extra "self-care" while continuing to practice social distancing.
We’ve got a handful of memes to help you stay grounded this Taurus season. Check out our favorite Taurus season memes below:
1. Why is the kitchen so far?!
When you indulge in a long night of drinking and remember that you have a slice of pizza in the fridge. Wait, there is moving involved?
2. Anxiety ... or pure laziness during the Taurus season?
When you have that one bestie who constantly wants to take you out of your comfort zone, because she claims you're too introverted. No, b--ch. I like my personal space.
3. Don't judge my life...
Yes, let me live my life. This is the season to be overindulgent in a lot of things. If I want to stalk my ex's new girl for 6 hours while drinking a Big Gulp from 7 Eleven at 2 a.m., I'm entitled to. In fact, I deserve it!
4. When you take 'living my best life,' to a whole new meaning...
It may only be 4 weeks of my life, but I'm definitely going to make the most of it.
5. For the friend that doesn't know how to be subtle this season.
This is for your bestie who splurges on extra guac at Chipotle and doesn't care about the price. #YOLO
6. When you don't look at your bank account for the next month
Shopping online at Sephora thinking I got a ton cash to burn because I just got my stimulus check, yet it hasn't hit me that I need to still pay all my bills while currently out of work.
7. When you realize Taurus season and 420 fall on the same day.
Overall, this is the perfect storm for us all! Now, after celebrating 4/20, I don't have to move from the couch since it's also Taurus season.
8. The dilemma of just where and how to start celebrating.
Planning out how I'm going to tell my boyfriend that I want more space these next few weeks, but I also expect him to come over four nights a week so I can be little spoon-ed.
9. All season long...
It's Taurus season, so I'm fully prepared to not give a care in the world. Yes, I do what I want, when I want.
10. Being extra during Taurus season is a given. Sorry, not sorry.
When you get into a fight with your boyfriend after he told you Mila Kunis is his celebrity crush and you immediately overreacted because you felt threatened. Then, 10 minutes later you realize you escalated a fight for no reason, but can't admit that you were wrong in the situation. Waiting for an apology like... because zero f--ks can be given this season.