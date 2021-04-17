What's Happening on April 24th on TikTok? The Disturbing Trend, Explained

Trigger warning: This article covers topics of sexual assault.

Whether you love it or hate it, TikTok has established itself as a force to be reckoned with when it comes to pop culture. From dance challenges, to political activism, to a new era of social media influencing, the app isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Unfortunately, TikTok has also been the source of some dangerous trends thanks to its popularity.

So what's happening on April 24th? Here's what you need to know about the disturbing trend — and how to report videos glorifying it.