Some Morgues Refuse to Hire Men for the Disgusting Reason You're All Picturing — Sorry!

When Twitter user @beetaylora casually and horrifyingly tweeted, "Wait until the men find out that there are waxers [who] ONLY wax women and don’t see male clients because (guess why)? I really want y’all to guess why this might be a thing?" Who could have predicted the sea of replies from people who were either not shocked, or had experienced instances of men being inappropriate or worse while being waxed. Honestly, we all could have predicted this.

The replies to the tweet were filled with examples from women in other industries who refuse to take on male clients because they were previously made uncomfortable by their unwanted advances. Then one reply caught the eye of Bad Feminist author Roxane Gay who tweeted, "The rabbit hole I just went down after learning why morgues prefer to hire women. SMH. Put men in rice." It's exactly what you're thinking, and according to one TikToker, it's a terrifying tale as old as time.

Why do morgues prefer to hire women? Let TikTok be our guide.

One of the hosts from the Keeping It 101 podcast took to TikTok to provide some insight about the history of men and their relationship with the dead bodies of women. "Unfortunately what Roxane Gay has discovered is something that religions, stemming something like [2,000] to 4,000 years ago, have already baked in rules about," she said. Brace yourselves: It's because of necrophilia, which as this woman states is a "wanton disrespect of bodies, predominantly violations done by men to not male bodies."

She goes on to point out that in both Islam and Judaism, there are rules about same-sex rituals performed on the bodies. The reason for that is both "respect and in line with those religions' understanding of modesty." Of course there is also a dark reason for this rule and it's to protect the body from the "not dead men." Even in death, women cannot catch a break.

It's true, some men cannot be trusted in morgues.

The people replying to Roxane Gay's tweet are predictably shocked and horrified by this update. A few folks had anecdotes of their own while a couple of Twitter users dropped off this story about Kenneth Douglas. According to the New York Post, in 2014 Hamilton County, Ohio, was being sued by family members of multiple deceased women whose bodies were violated by Douglas between the years of 1976 and 1992.

The rabbit hole I just went down after learning why morgues prefer to hire women. SMH. Put men in rice. — roxane gay (@rgay) March 15, 2023

"After his lewd acts were revealed in 2008 thanks to DNA testing, Douglas admitted in a deposition that he had brutally raped and assaulted up to 100 different female corpses waiting to be autopsied during his nearly two decades working at the morgue," reported the outlet. Douglas claimed he was struggling with addiction at the time and would never have done this if he was sober. That is, of course, absolute bulls--t.