This TikTok Hack Will Get Anyone to Fall in Love With You Using "Eye Psychology"

Ahh, unrequited love. It's a topic that's plagued kings and nerds alike since the dawn of humankind. From the ancient, tragic Greek tale of Orpheus and Eurydice, to Janet Jackson promising an unnamed individual that if she was their girl she would make them call out her name and ask it who it belongs to, we're obsessed with this phenomenon as a species. Which could be why this "love eye trick" on TikTok that supposedly plays with a person's psychology is trending on the web.

In a viral clip uploaded by TikToker @sophieroselloyd, she demonstrates the trick in a video clip, a little technique that she uses in order to get potential love interests falling head over heels for her.

How does one perform the "psychology eye love trick" that's currently blowing up on TikTok?

It's actually a triangular movement that's composed of three parts. As Sophie writes in the top comment of her viral video: "It's the love triangle, left eye, lips, right eye. Works every time but get the timings right, besties."

By "timing" it's probably safe to assume that you're already having a one-on-one conversation with somebody before you pursue this little subtle three-point eye trick. Maybe doing this to that cute bartender you've been crushing on or the US Secretary of Defense to fulfill your role as the greatest sleeper agent spy of all time isn't going to work.

Here are the steps: Look at your love interest's left eye. Then down to their lips. Then up to their right eye. Sophie went on to say that this trick won't work with strangers. And you should probably try a normal look while doing it. Don't want to get all bug-eyed and strange when you're pulling it off.

Sophie uploaded a secondary video further delineating the breakdown of the technique. She has extreme confidence in the move, but many commenters pointed out that it probably works for her because of "how gorgeous [she is]." One commenter wrote, "I'd love to see Paul Giamatti try this on someone. SMDH pretty privilege."

While it may seem like a really crazy proposition from a random influencer on the internet, there's been a ton of research regarding the profound effect that eye contact has with attraction.

BetterHelp writes that while "there's no secret weapon [in forming/maintaining a relationship] ... there is one thing that can make a big difference, and that's eye contact. Believe it or not, holding someone’s gaze can say a lot about your interest in them."

