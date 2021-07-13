A Victoria's Secret "Karen" Is the Latest to go Viral for a Public Freakout

In the videos, which were posted on TikTok and YouTube , viewers can see Abigail lunge toward Ijeoma as if she's prepared to hurt her. Abigail is also screaming throughout the videos, asking Ijeoma to stop recording her. In follow-up videos, police are eventually called to the scene, and Ijeoma wonders why they won't escort Abigail out of the mall for her behavior.

Ijeoma is quick to point out the double standard, suggesting that if she had been the one who had charged at Abigail, she surely would have been escorted out of the mall if not worse.

Thankfully, no one was hurt during the encounter, but Ijeoma says in the videos that Abigail attempted to assault her twice. The reaction online has been somewhat divided, although many have pointed out that the police were working off of a double standard in providing Abigail with so much sympathy.