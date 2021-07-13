The 'Cocomelon' Challenge on TikTok Tests Kids' Love for Baby J.J.

There is a slew of parents on TikTok who have definitely made their kids TikTok-famous. Whether it’s by showing the world their child simply drinking juice out of a cup (we see you, Yeet Baby ) or recording their awfully articulate young daughter telling her dad about her day, parents have created a whole niche of TikTok that's dedicated to funny kids.

Along with hilarious kids on TikTok, there are also tons of parents who try to catch their kids doing funny things on video. Whether it’s a prank or a new TikTok challenge, parents are getting the whole family involved in their content creation. Recently, the Cocomelon Challenge has been making the rounds on TikTok. So, what is the Cocomelon Challenge and how is it taking over TikTok? We have all the details below!