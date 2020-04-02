Spotify Just Released a Special App for Kids

Spotify Just Released a Special App for KidsBy Lizzy Rosenberg
Everybody remembers taking long car trips as a kid. Between getting into heated brawls with siblings, having way too much energy to handle sitting still for extended periods of time, and uncomfortably attempting to fall asleep, riding in the backseat definitely wasn't quite as much fun as co-piloting and DJing in the passenger seat as an adult. But on March 31, Spotify released a brand new app for kids that's truly game-changing.
What is Spotify's new app for kids, and where do you access it? Most importantly, is it free? Stay tuned for everything we know regarding the app that's going to completely revolutionize long journeys for both parents and kids alike.
What is Spotify Kids?
Any kid with a set of headphones and some sort of smart device is definitely going to want to download Spotify Kids. Like the original app, it's going to contain a ton of music with 125 playlists and upwards of 8,000 songs, according to a press release. But with this app, it's all kid-friendly. The app will also boast a slew of audiobooks and short stories, as well as lullabies, calming sounds and music, and even educational content.
Obviously, there will also be parent settings available, which allow users to effectively customize their child's listening experience. After downloading the app, users can toggle with a wide variety of settings to control many different features. Additionally, all Spotify Kids content will be localized by country, so it's relevant to each kid, wherever they are.
How much does Spotify Kids cost?
There's no denying that Spotify Kids is a total dream come true, but unfortunately, it cannot be downloaded as a standalone app. Those who want to download Spotify Kids for their young ones must already be paying for a Spotify Premium Family Plan, according to the press release. If you aren't familiar with the Premium Family Plan, it can include up to six users, and it costs $15 per month, with one month free.
The Premium Family Plan was already a relatively solid deal, but with the Spotify Kids app now included, it gives users (especially with young children) an even better bang for their buck.
Parents in the U.S. are relieved Spotify Kids is finally here.
Spotify Kids was introduced to Ireland-based listeners at the end of 2019, and continued to roll out to several other countries over the course of January, February, and March of 2020. Needless to say, parents in the U.S. will be relieved it's now finally an option here. See what parents are saying about it, below.
Between extensive parental controls and kid-friendly content, Spotify Kids is a fun and safe way for kids to stay entertained for hours on end. Whether you're on a long trip or if you're simply trying to pass the time during the coronavirus quarantine, upgrading to the Premium Family Plan for this alone is certainly a worthwhile endeavor, if you have babies on board.
