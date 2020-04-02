Spotify Just Released a Special App for Kids

Any kid with a set of headphones and some sort of smart device is definitely going to want to download Spotify Kids. Like the original app, it's going to contain a ton of music with 125 playlists and upwards of 8,000 songs, according to a press release. But with this app, it's all kid-friendly. The app will also boast a slew of audiobooks and short stories, as well as lullabies, calming sounds and music, and even educational content.