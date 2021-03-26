'Cocomelon' Had a Totally Different Name Before It Was Officially Changed

Although Jay explained that he and his wife created characters that kids could relate to, there is an internet theory that is honestly a little dark. According to the theory, the characters featured in one episode Bella, Celeste, and Nico, were meant to honor the children of Shanann Watts , whom her husband Chris Watts was convicted of murdering.

No one attached to the series or YouTube channel has come out to confirm the dedication or that any characters are based on the victims of the murders. However, it's still an ongoing theory on Reddit and other internet message boards.

Regardless, Cocomelon continues to be one of those highly addictive preschool shows that has no end in sight.