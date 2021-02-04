Here's How One Dog Became TikTok's Latest Trendsetter

In a time where every TikTok trend leads to a new stream of slang, catchphrases, or other Internet lingo, the best way to stay "hip" with teens and tweens is to pay attention to this wild app. While some TikTok trends have been crude, gross, or misleading, the latest has been surprisingly wholesome in content. People are wondering what "Owa Owa" means on TikTok , and the answer may be a surprise!

The vocals of Pudgy the dog have led to this latest TikTok trend.

TikTok account @pudgywoke's main feature isn't a human at all, but a tiny, long-haired, black Chihuahua. The pup is estimated to be between 11 and 12 years of age, and he was rescued by owner Malachy James around the age of 5 when Malachy's older brother spotted him roaming the streets unattended. Malachy is the one who mans both the TikTok page and Instagram account in Pudgy's name.

The phrase "Owa Owa" actually isn't a phrase at all, but more of a...sound? That originated on the app when Pudgy barked into the microphone of his owner's earphones as though he were speaking into it. What could have been a normal bark was actually a strange sound that people thought was perhaps more human than typical dogs, and thus, "Owa Owa" was born.

