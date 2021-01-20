The Wildly Popular "Happy Dog" TikTok Song Is Now a Viral Trend on the Platform

The Wildly Popular "Happy Dog" TikTok Song Is Now a Viral Trend on the PlatformBy Mustafa Gatollari
There's no shortage of viral trends on the internet, and even the most omnipresent of them ultimately end up fading away just as quickly as they began. And while they tend to permeate pretty much every single form of social media, at the moment, TikTok is the hottest platform where folks partake in the trendiest of viral bandwagons. The good news is that if you aren't about dancing in front of a camera, there are still plenty of things you can get behind, like the "Happy Dog" trend.
Where did the "Happy Dog" TikTok trend originate?
When a meme blossoms into a trend that everyone wants a piece of, it's easy to forget who the original trendsetter was. And while there are plenty of happy dog clips on the internet, the one that started this particular song was a user by the name of deejaymoo41, who stomped their feet and sang a happy little ditty as their pupper laid on the ground basking in the glory of his owner's love.
If you haven't seen it before, then you're in for a treat:
It didn't take long for other people to take deejay's song and apply it to their own happy puppy videos, where they recorded clips of their dogs enjoying life to the fullest, with the OG track intact.
There's something undeniably wholesome and relatable about singing silly little songs you come up with to express your love to someone you cherish, whether it's a pet or a baby. But the goofy voice and simple music cues really seemed to resonate with a lot of folks.
Some of the "Happy Dog" TikToks mesh better with the song than others.
Like any viral trend, you'll have people who will try to "force" the song on a video where it doesn't match. Some of them, however, do a good job of matching the dog's movements with the actual beat of the song, which is oddly satisfying.
This isn't the only animal trend that went viral on TikTok either.
Another adorable trend had folks sharing pictures of their pets as babies and I have to warn you, it's all kinds of cute. Unlike the "Happy Dog" trend, however, this trend seemed to favor kitties. The video starts off with the cat all grown up then cuts back to them when they were just tiny little cats, and all to the tune of Usher's "My Boo."
What are some of your favorite TikTok trends that don't involve a bunch of people mirthlessly dancing in front of a camera while sporting high-priced streetwear and YouTube tutorial-inspired makeup trends?
Or are you more of a person who's into the various personality trends that gain some traction every so often on the platform, like this "difficult person" test that'll let you know if you're the friend who's hard to get along with in a relationship?
Perhaps the more "hated" trends of 2020 are more your thing?