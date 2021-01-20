The Wildly Popular "Happy Dog" TikTok Song Is Now a Viral Trend on the Platform

When a meme blossoms into a trend that everyone wants a piece of, it's easy to forget who the original trendsetter was. And while there are plenty of happy dog clips on the internet, the one that started this particular song was a user by the name of deejaymoo41, who stomped their feet and sang a happy little ditty as their pupper laid on the ground basking in the glory of his owner's love.

If you haven't seen it before, then you're in for a treat: