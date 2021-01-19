Throwback! Mid-2000s Song by Pop-Punk Band All Time Low Is Going Viral on TikTok

Grab your black eyeliner and beanies, Millennials, because the 2007 pop-punk single, "Dear Maria, Count Me In" by the band All Time Low has gained massive popularity on the Gen Z app.

While TikTok has jumpstarted many viral trends , including dances, songs, and challenges, the social media app has also brought the revival of popular "oldies" from the mid-2000s.

What is the viral TikTok trend, "Dear Maria, Count Me In"?

We're sure All Time Low never imagined that their 2007 pop-punk song would become a viral hit on TikTok nearly 14 years later. Yes, the internet is a strange place. So, what even is this TikTok trend and how did it start?

Source: TikTok

In December 2020, All Time Low shared a TikTok video of @yungricepatty telling the camera, "Mom, it was never a phase. It's a lifestyle." The band captioned the clip, "MOM IT WAS NEVER A PHASE." Since then, the song has gone viral across TikTok with many users taking part in this fun, nostalgic trend.

TikTok users are posting videos of themselves telling the camera, "Mom, it was never a phase. It's a lifestyle," with the lyrics of "Dear Maria, Count Me In" playing in the background. While some users belt out the lyrics, others showcase their "emo" apparel, complete with dyed hair, beanies, dark eyeliner, and tight black band t-shirts.

MOM IT WAS NEVER A PHASE pic.twitter.com/VU1xItGKwu — All Time Low (@AllTimeLow) December 16, 2020

All Time Low bandmember, Alex Gaskarth, tweeted on Jan. 13: "I always knew 'Dear Maria' would be a massive TikTok song when we wrote it in 2006." The band also tweeted at another TikTok user who posted participated in the trend while dressed for work in his Dominos pizza uniform. "We better get a free pizza out of this," the pop-punk band commented.