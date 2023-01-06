TikTok Just Discovered a Pet-Friendly Party Bus and Yes — It’s as Cute as It Sounds
No matter what kind of day you’re having, there’s nothing that will cheer you up like the internet. And after you watch this now-viral TikTok video of Mo Mountain Mutts’ pet-friendly party bus, you’re sure to crack a smile.
Since the video surfaced online, folk are curious to know more about the puppy transport service and how the concept came to be. Read on to find out what we know!
An adorable dog bus went viral on TikTok, and it’s too cute not to share.
Brace yourself and prepare to feast your eyes on the cutest thing you’ve seen all day. In early January 2023, an adorable TikTok video was posted by a husband-and-wife dog-training duo — Lee and Mo Thompson.
The viral video, which has nearly 50 million views as of this writing, sees Lee and Mo embark on their bus route for the day. The first pup to hop aboard the dog bus was Jake, who excitedly galloped up the steps of the bus before he found a seat and got strapped in alongside the rest of his canine classmates.
Viewers were surprised to see that the dog at the next stop on the Mo Mountain Mutts’ route was waiting at the end of the driveway like a very good boy while the next pup, who was considerably younger than the other riders, was walked to the bus stop by his dad.
Needless to say, users couldn’t contain their excitement in the comment section.
“They’re all so happy to see their buddies getting on the bus! This makes me smile,” one TikToker shared.
It’s likely that business will be booming for Mo Mountain Mutts now that the doggy bus is internet famous. But where is the company located?
Where is Mo Mountain Mutts located? Read on to find out!
The special dog bus seen in the video is exclusive to pets enrolled in Mo Mutts Mountain’s training school in Skagway, Alaska, and it’s safe to say that the furry four-legged passengers are the most well-mannered bunch of canines you’ve ever seen.
With complimentary liver on tap, we can’t blame them! According to Mo Mutts Mountains’ TikTok, the bus takes the pups anywhere from the beach to the mountains. In addition, Mo Mutts also offers grooming and dog-walking services.
Since Mo Mountain Mutts went viral on TikTok, the dog-walking company has gotten a lot of attention online. As of this writing, they have more than a million followers on TikTok alone.
Fans of the trainers can keep up with the pups and all of their adventures on TikTok @Mo_Mountain_Mutts!