No One Wanted to Adopt a Scruffy Little Dog Named Bob — Now He's a TikTok Sensation

What harebrained person would deny the blatant chokehold dogs have over human emotions? Naturally, when we watch the infamous Sarah McLachlan ASPCA commercial or read a sad tale about no one showing up to a dog's birthday party, we bawl our eyes out. This reaction must be ingrained in us.

Well, now's about as a good time as any to introduce you to a scruffy little dog named Bob. He's all the rage on TikTok, but his story didn't start off that way.