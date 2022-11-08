McDonald’s Manager Catches TikToker Trying to Pull Sardines Prank in Hilarious Clip
There are throngs of people clamoring for your attention on various social media channels in the hopes of building up their own personal brands. For some folks, the endgame is to get a bunch of paid sponsorships for their posts so they can ultimately just live off of being fabulous online.
Others want to launch other creative endeavors, like becoming musicians, feature film actors, or entrepreneurs. And folks have different approaches to attaining these goals, including makeup tutorials, DIY clips, freestyle challenges, feats of athleticism, cooking recipes and, of course, pranks.
When it comes to prank vids, it's often difficult to tell whether the prank is "legit" or if someone is just pulling off a dramatic re-enactment and attempting to pass it off as genuine online.
And then you have clips that appear to be genuine and involve folks who look like they want to have no part in what the person on social media is trying to pull.
The latter appears to be the case in a viral video posted by TikToker Aly Eid (@alyeid), who visited a McDonald's drive-thru and ordered a Filet-o-Fish sandwich. He then swapped out the breaded fish patty in his sandwich with a few sardines and went back into the drive-thru, handing back the sandwich to complain about what he received.
The employees weren't sure how to handle what happened, so they fetched their manager, who didn't seem too pleased about Aly's attempted prank. He went so far as to threaten to call the police if the video ended up on TikTok.
Here's how the video goes down: after Aly makes the swap he approaches the drive-thru window.
"Like I came around before...and I got a Filet-o-Fish and look what I find. Bruh, this ain't no Filet-o-Fish but it's like a sardine. Bruh, like what's going on here," Aly says.
"Ummm," the worker says before taking the sandwich inside. Then the "Final Boss" manager approaches the window and immediately suspects there's some tomfoolery going on.
"I ordered the Filet-o-Fish and I just open it and it stinks of fish–"
The manager interjects, "Are you recording my staff? What are you asking?"
Aly replies, "That ain't a Filet-o-Fish I ordered."
The manager answers, "You think I'm dumb?"
"Nah, obviously not, like, but someone's pulling a prank on me or something. Like, I always come for a Filet-o-Fish and then I just get some sardines. Like what's going on here?"
The manager continues to look at Aly with his eyes narrowed.
"If I catch that video on TikTok I'm calling the police...get out of my drive-thru," the manager states, before Ally starts laughing and drives off.
Some TikTokers commended the manager's response, saying it was refreshing to see how he stood up for his employees.
Others thought the pranksters took an L in this scenario and didn't appreciate they were attempting to make the jobs of food service workers difficult.
"Good on that manager!" one commenter said.
"W manager and L content creators," another said.
"Good on him for protecting his staff !!!" one viewer exclaimed.
"Are you recording MY STAFF… that’s a good boss right there," observed another.
Very few people came down on the side of the pranker, appreciating the manager standing up for the other workers.
"Nahh that manager KNOWSSS," someone wrote. "Good on him for holding it down for HIS STAFF."