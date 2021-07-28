Original Slipknot Drummer Joey Jordison's Untimely Death Shocks Fans

Original Slipknot Drummer Joey Jordison's Untimely Death Shocks FansBy Jamie Lerner
Jul. 27 2021, Published 10:44 p.m. ET
The original drummer of Slipknot, Joey Jordison, sadly passed away on July 26, 2021.
Slipknot fans around the world are wondering what happened to the iconic metal drummer since he was only 46 years old at the time of his death.
Although he died very young, his family says that he “passed away peacefully in his sleep.” So what exactly happened to Joey Jordison?
Joey Jordison's cause of death has yet to be revealed.
"We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey, prolific drummer, musician, and artist passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26, 2021," Joey’s family shared in a statement. "He was 46. Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow. To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart, and his love for all things family and music."
Joey was one of the original members of Slipknot, who paved the way for even heavier metal music. Best known for their songs “Duality” and “Before I Forget," Joey’s intense drumming, unconventional rhythms, and songwriting were essential to Slipknot’s success.
However, his relationship with the band was complicated.
Joey left Slipknot in 2013, but it wasn’t his decision.
Joey wrote in a 2013 Facebook post (via Variety) that he did not leave Slipknot voluntarily. He even went as far as to say that he “did not quit” and that he was both “shocked” and “blindsided.”
So although he did leave, it’s probably better to say he was fired. However, he later revealed some information about his health that might clue us into what happened to him.
He shared with fans that he was suffering from a neurological disorder that impaired his drumming — transverse myelitis. We don’t know much more beyond that and if that is in any way related to his untimely passing.
He did go on to form Scar the Martyr after leaving Slipknot, and then formed Sinsaenum, who he played with until his death.
Fans and fellow musicians took to social media to remember Joey following the news of his death. "Respect to the guy that took the blast beat to the masses! Friendly guy too. Damn shame this… Rest in Power," Michael Amott wrote.
Levi Benton, singer of the metalcore band Miss May I, shared, "I remember watching a live VHS of Slipknot when I was in Junior Highschool and when the arena lights went out and came on with double bass and an upside down drum set illuminating a pentagram I immediately went to Hot Topic and became a metal head. Thank you Joey Jordison! RIP."
Zedd added his condolences, writing, "Wow…. So sad to hear about Joey Jordison passing away… He’s been a gigantic influence to me as a drummer when I grew up… Forever a legend."
Joey Jordison had a net worth of $5 million.
Thanks to his major success with Slipknot and his continued success afterward, Joey passed away with an estimated net worth of $5 million. However, he was so focused on his music career that not much is known about his personal life or his family.
He grew up with two sisters, but to our knowledge, had no children of his own.
Joey’s out-of-this-world drumming will definitely be missed, and our condolences go out to his friends and family.