'Home and Away' Star Dieter Brummer Passed Away at Just 45 Years Old

'Home and Away' Star Dieter Brummer Passed Away at Just 45 Years OldBy Chris Barilla
Jul. 26 2021, Published 12:12 p.m. ET
Actor and Home and Away fan-favorite Dieter Brummer has tragically died at the age of 45. The star held true heartthrob status in pop culture while playing Shane Parrish on the long-running Aussie soap from 1992 until 1996, and won some pretty important awards during the peak of his career — including being named the most popular actor at Australia's Logie TV Awards in both 1995 and 1996.
So, what exactly was Dieter's cause of death, and what other related facts do we know about his passing as of now? Keep reading to find out all of the known details.
What was Dieter Brummer's cause of death? Details are still emerging in the situation.
Dieter's death was confirmed by New South Wales police when he was found at his home in Glenhaven, Sydney. According to official word from that office (per The Scotsman), at about 1:30 p.m. local time on July 24, 2021, responders were called to his home after "reports of a concern for welfare at a home on Glenhaven Road, Glenhaven."
When police arrived, they reportedly found Dieter's body in the home, but added that his death was "not believed to be suspicious."
With that being said, no official cause of death has been released for the Australian-born actor as of yet. Officers maintained that "a report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner."
Dieter's family has spoken out in the wake of his death and acknowledged the tragedy of his loss.
The news of Dieter's death shocked fans worldwide, but of course, nobody was as profoundly hurt as his family. In a statement to the public in the wake of the news being revealed, those closest to him acknowledged the tragedy of his death and how massively impactful his time on Earth was to them.
In a statement released on July 26, 2021, per the BBC, Brummer's family said, "We lost our handsome, talented, funny, complicated and beloved Dieter. He has left a massive hole in our lives and our world will never be the same. Our thoughts go out to all of you who knew him, loved him, or worked with him over the years."
Countless friends, former coworkers, and fans all shared their condolences over his tragic passing. Lynne McGranger, fellow Home and Away star known for her role as Irene Roberts, tweeted that Dieter's death is "So very sad. Please reach out. Ask if people are doing OK."
Our deepest condolences go out to the entire Brummer family as well as Dieter's friends and fans as they attempt to navigate this difficult time.