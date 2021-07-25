Duff Goldman Is Loving “Daddy Time” as He and Wife Johnna Raise Baby Josephine

Duff Goldman Is Loving “Daddy Time” as He and Wife Johnna Raise Baby JosephineBy Dan Clarendon
Jul. 25 2021, Published 4:39 p.m. ET
Consider Duff Goldman’s daughter the next Instagram star. Ever since Duff and wife Johnna Goldman welcomed baby Josephine earlier this year, the TV chef has been posting adorable Instagram videos and photos of their bundle of joy.
In a video Duff shared on Friday, July 23, for example, Josephine swivels in her baby jumper to keep track of her mom. “She follows her mommy @johnnapgoldman around!” Duff captioned the clip, which has already racked up more than a quarter-million views. “This is so cute, I wanna die!”
Two weeks earlier, Duff posted a pic of himself with his daughter in his arms during a family trip to Baltimore, Md. “Took Josephine to see the bakery that started it all, @charmcitycakes,” he wrote in the caption.
Duff and Johnna became parents this January.
Josephine was born on January 31, tipping the scales at just over 8 pounds and measuring 21 inches long, as Duff announced on Instagram the following day.
“I have no words to describe this blessing,” he wrote at the time. “@johnnapgoldman and I made a baby! Her name is Josephine, and she is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen in the whole world. Some friends have told me that the love I’ll experience when looking at my daughter will be different than anything I’ve ever experienced, and they were totally right.”
He went on: “My muffin was amazing, and I am in awe of how strong and natural and intuitive she is. She’s a natural mom, no doubt. We made a family! I have a whole little family! I keep telling Josephine about all the wonderful things she’s gonna get to try, like pizza and candy and swimming and concerts and riding a bike.”
And just a day into her life, Josephine was already a music fan, as Duff told followers: “Her first song was ‘I’ll Fly Away’ by Allison Krauss. She also likes James Brown, Led Zeppelin, and the Barcelona Gipsy Klezmer Orchestra, so we’ll see where her musical tastes go. … I’m so in love I can’t stand it. I have the two best ladies in the whole world.”
Duff has become “Mr. Mom” around the house.
Despite his bustling TV career — including his Food Network competition series Buddy vs. Duff, which airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET — Duff is “trying to do everything but breastfeeding” as he and Johnna raise Josephine.
“I’m kind of like Mr. Mom around here,” he added in an interview with Yahoo! Life this April. “I deal with all the food, I clean, I do all the dishes, I do the trash, I do the laundry. I keep the place running and my wife, is making sure that the baby eats every two hours, and I’m making sure she eats enough so she can feed [the baby].”
And the pastry expert had two words of advice for fellow first-time dads: Do everything. “Just learn it all, do all the things that you can, and get some daddy time,” he advised. “It’s hard to get some daddy time because they’re always together, but I get some set aside in the morning when she sleeps on me, and I just want to die.”