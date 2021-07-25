Duff Goldman Is Loving “Daddy Time” as He and Wife Johnna Raise Baby Josephine

Consider Duff Goldman ’s daughter the next Instagram star. Ever since Duff and wife Johnna Goldman welcomed baby Josephine earlier this year, the TV chef has been posting adorable Instagram videos and photos of their bundle of joy.

In a video Duff shared on Friday, July 23, for example, Josephine swivels in her baby jumper to keep track of her mom. “She follows her mommy @johnnapgoldman around!” Duff captioned the clip, which has already racked up more than a quarter-million views. “This is so cute, I wanna die!”

Two weeks earlier, Duff posted a pic of himself with his daughter in his arms during a family trip to Baltimore, Md. “Took Josephine to see the bakery that started it all, @charmcitycakes,” he wrote in the caption.