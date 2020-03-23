The Mystery Surrounding Duff's Scarf on 'Buddy vs. Duff' Has Finally Been Solved

On the new season of Food Network’s reality baking competition Buddy vs. Duff, viewers have been a little distracted by Ace of Cakes star Duff Goldman’s ever-present non-kitchen related accessory: a blue and white scarf.

The tasseled item seems like it’d be a dangerous thing to wear while creating edible works of art and has elicited plenty of reactions on social media, forcing the 45-year-old to come clean about his unique fashion choice.