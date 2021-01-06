Food Network Star Jeff Mauro Shed Nearly 50 Lbs During His Weight Loss Journey

The Sandwich King host aka Jeff Mauro became a staple television personality on the Food Network after winning Season 7 of Food Network Star. Since then, he's gone on to host the Emmy-nominated series Sandwich King and is the co-host on The Kitchen and Kitchen Fails.

Well, the television personality is totally proud of his weight loss journey. Seriously, we can't imagine how hard it is to stay in shape while surrounded by delectable meals. Find out how Jeff shed the pounds with diet and exercise.

Food Network star Jeff Mauro previously opened up about his weight loss journey.

In a 2016 Facebook post, O'Hare Crossfit showed off Jeff's transformation with a before and after picture of the TV personality. "I'm sure many of you know that one of our loyal, long-time members Jeff Mauro is also a Food Network Star - but did you know he went through his own weight-loss battle?!? Can you imagine how hard it would be to lose and then maintain a healthy weight when you are constantly surrounded by some of the best cooks and food in the world?"

The post continued, "Well, Jeff knows what it was like - and he mentioned when talking about his weight loss that 'Although it wasn't easy, if he could do it - anyone can.'" According to the post, Jeff lost about 50 pounds in a "healthy, slow, consistent fashion over the past few years" through a combination of OCF workouts and a monitored diet.

The 43-year-old also boasted about his progress, writing, "Normally, I'm not this showy of my dadbod, but I am proud of my fitness journey and cannot thank my coaches ... enough for giving me a fitness home."

Aside from doing Crossfit three or four times a week, Jeff also likes to implement other workouts into his fitness routine. The Chicago native told PopSugar in 2015 that he also does SoulCycle about one to two times a week, and Pilates once a week.

