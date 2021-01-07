Could Bobby Flay and Giada Become the Food Network's Golden Couple?

After they both announced their respective divorces in 2015, rumors went rampant that the TV chefs were involved in an entanglement.

While the offerings on the Food Network are meant to showcase fine or decadent cuisine, many get invested in the romantic lives of the staple chefs as well. For years, viewers have been hoping that Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis are an item since their chemistry often sizzles on-screen.

The speculation was reignited when their Italian adventure series, Bobby and Giada in Italy, dropped on Discovery Plus.

So, are Bobby Flay and Giada a couple now?

Though Giada and Bobby have a longstanding professional relationship and a personal friendship, the two have never indicated that they have been romantically involved. They've known one another since 2004 when they met at a Philadelphia food expo. In 2018, Giada spoke on the Beyond the Plate podcast about Bobby's loyalty.

"I think that Bobby is one of those people that if you are his friend, he has your back forever and he will stand up for you. He's one of those guys you can call in a pinch and he will get you out of it," she told the outlet. "He's special in that sense." While Giada and Bobby are great pals now, they've had their fair share of ups and downs.

When they competed as a team on Iron Chef America in 2006, Giada said that her partner wasn't exactly taking it as seriously as she was. The two ended up losing against Mario Batali and Rachael Ray, and Giada shared that Bobby took the whole thing as a joke. "We lost and he thought it was funny. He didn't think it was any big deal that we lost," Giada said. "I did not talk to him for eight months — eight months! I did not. Nothing. Silence."

