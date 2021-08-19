'Bobby and Giada in Italy' Is a Must-See For Foodies — When Was It Filmed?By Leila Kozma
The ultimate escapist fantasy, Bobby and Giada in Italy chronicles Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis's adventures in Rome and the Tuscany region.
Over the course of four hour-long episodes, the celebrity chefs visit local gems like Santo Palato, Sarah Cicolini's buzz-worthy venture located just a stone's throw away from the Piazza dei Re di Roma in Rome, the ravishingly beautiful Villa Palazzetta in Montalcino, Italy, and other sights. So, when was Bobby and Giada in Italy filmed?
So, was 'Bobby and Giada in Italy' filmed before the COVID-19 pandemic? When did the shooting begin?
The idea of a series celebrating the rich culinary traditions of Rome and Tuscany first came to Bobby a few years ago. He instantly knew that Giada, a proud Rome native whose family includes Italian celebs like Dino De Laurentiis and Silvana Mangano, would be the best-suited candidate for the job.
"We're friends, we obviously both love Italy, and we're both on the same network," Bobby told People. "It made perfect sense."
But when was the series filmed?
Bobby and Giada set out on their jealousy-inducing adventure in 2019. They filmed Season 1 of Bobby and Giada in Italy in September 2019. It's understood that the shooting took about one month, allowing the hosts and the crew to absorb the scenic views and learn more about the vibrant cultural life of Rome and Tuscany.
For 'Bobby and Giada in Italy,' Bobby and Giada visited iconic restaurants like Dillà in Rome.
During their trip, Bobby and Giada visited culinary hotspots like Fatamorgana, a gelato shop spearheaded by Maria Agnese Spagnuolo, and Dillà, an eatery famous for its polpettine (mini meatballs).
Bobby and Giada in Italy aims to introduce adventure-hungry viewers to the broader culinary landscape of the country. The show offers delightful tidbits of information on the backstory of the four most popular pasta dishes that originated in Rome, among many many others.
In addition to the trips to must-visit restaurants like Sforno, which specializes in Neapolitan pizzas, Bobby and Giada visit famed chefs and attend tutorials to pick up new tricks.
On occasion, Bobby and Giada are also joined by friends, acquaintances, and relatives. Giada's mom, Veronica De Laurentiis, is just one of the guest stars to appear on the show.
Throughout their journey across Rome and Tuscany, Bobby and Giada shared several envy-inducing snapshots on social media. From casual photos taken at the Piazza Navona, a historic square located in the heart of Rome, to close-ups of hand-woven baskets filled to the brim with freshly-picked, bright red tomatoes, there are plenty of photos that would make even the laziest of travelers jealous.
Bobby and Giada in Italy earned raving reviews — and it's easy to see why. Many too to Twitter to profess that the beautiful montages made them all the more eager to go on a trek around Italy.
"Watching Bobby and Giada in Italy, little Tuesday night cooking show, but damn I want to go to Italy," tweeted @sam_clement24.
"Bobby and Giada in Italy is making me miss Italy and all of its magic so f--king much. I started a long list of places I need to eat at when I go back (casually crying over the mortadella meatballs)," wrote @danadsgn.
Bobby and Giada in Italy is available on Discovery Plus now.