'Bobby and Giada in Italy' Is a Must-See For Foodies — When Was It Filmed?

The ultimate escapist fantasy, Bobby and Giada in Italy chronicles Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis's adventures in Rome and the Tuscany region.

Over the course of four hour-long episodes, the celebrity chefs visit local gems like Santo Palato, Sarah Cicolini's buzz-worthy venture located just a stone's throw away from the Piazza dei Re di Roma in Rome, the ravishingly beautiful Villa Palazzetta in Montalcino, Italy, and other sights. So, when was Bobby and Giada in Italy filmed?