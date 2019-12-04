Bobby Flay Has Been Married More Than Once — Meet His Different Ex-Wives

Chef Bobby Flay is always on our television screens thanks to his multiple gigs on Food Network, which is why fans can't help but wonder a little bit about his personal life. The celebrity chef is quite handsome, and with the never-ending rumors about his relationship with fellow chef Giada De Laurentiis, people are wondering: Is Bobby Flay married? Scroll down for everything we know!

Is Bobby Flay married? No. As of now, Bobby is not married. However, he's been married three times before. Meet all his ex-wives below: Debra Ponzek (1991-1993) Bobby got married for the first time when he was 26 years old back in 1991, just a few weeks after meeting her. At the time, he wed his first wife, Debra Poznek, who is a fellow chef. The couple divorced after two years together in 1993, and they never had any children together.

In 1992, she even beat out Bobby after they were both nominated for James Beard Awards for Rising Star Chef in 1992. She got remarried to Greg Addonizio back in 1994 and the two have been husband and wife for 24 years. And by the looks of her Instagram account, they now have three children of their own together.

Kate Connelly (1995-1998) After his split from Debra, Bobby went on to marry his second wife, single mom Kate Connelly, two years later. When he was 30 years old in 1994, he appeared on the former Food Network talk show Robin Leach Talking Food where Kate worked and that's how they met and fell in love. While she had a son from a previous relationship named Jonathan, the two went on to welcome their daughter, Sophie Flay, together on April 16, 1996. She is now 23 years old and has appeared on Food Network in the past.

Source: Instagram

Stephanie March (2005-2015) Bobby's last and longest marriage was to Stephanie March. He previously met the Law & Order: SVU actress on a blind date at Nobu in NYC in the early 2000s. They got engaged in Rockefeller Center in 2003, and they wed two years later in 2005. Throughout their marriage, the two were privy to a lot of poor rumors about their relationship, specifically Bobby's alleged affairs.

The rumors must have come to a head in their relationship, because in 2015, after 10 years of marriage, they divorced. The couple never had any children together, however, their divorce was quite messy. Is Bobby Flay dating? Since the third time was not a charm for Bobby, it's no surprise that he's been playing the field since his third divorce. In 2016, a year after his divorce from Stephanie was finalized, he began dating actress and model Helene York after meeting her at a New York Knicks Game.

Source: Getty Images