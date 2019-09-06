Sophie Flay Is Making a Name for Herself With Broadcasting and Voice-Over Work

Chef Bobby Flay is a Food Network staple with multiple shows airing throughout the year, including Beat Bobby Flay, Worst Cooks in America, and BBQ Brawl: Flay v. Symon. What many don't know about the chef extraordinaire is that he's also the proud father of Sophie Flay, his only child from his second marriage. Sophie is proving to be a star in her own right, and their latest father-daughter venture is a Food Network show.

On The Flay List, a limited series airing on the Food Network, Sophie and Bobby take each other to their favorite restaurants in New York City. While Bobby generally has old-school restaurant choices, Sophie juxtaposes her father's picks with trendy "Instagram famous" spots in the five boroughs. But who is Sophie Flay aside from being Bobby's only daughter? She has an impressive broadcasting background and you may have heard her voice on one of your favorite apps before.

Who is Sophie Flay's mother? Bobby Flay has made headlines with his romantic history in the past, especially after he divorced third wife, Stephanie March. Bobby was first married in 1991 to fellow chef Debra Ponzek. Debra actually won against her husband when they were both nominated for James Beard Awards for Rising Star Chef in 1992. The two had only been together for a few weeks when they decided to wed, but by 1993, they were divorced.

His failed first marriage didn't deter Bobby from the institution in general, and he married single mom Kate Connelly in 1995. Kate and Bobby met when he was the guest on the show Robin Leach Talking Food. Kate worked on the show, which aired for one season in the mid '90s. She had a young son named Jonathan, and Bobby was immediately interested in her. They welcomed Sophie together in 1996 before splitting in 1998.

While Sophie was raised as a complete east coast girl and a New York City aficionado, she was soon drawn to the California lifestyle. She attended the University of Southern California (USC) where she graduated with a degree in broadcast journalism in 2018. She also has an impressive resume to boot.

What does Sophie do for a living? Before shooting the series The Flay List, Sophie did appear on several other shows that Bobby either hosted or was a guest on. She and Bobby went on Rachael Ray together in 2013, when Sophie was just 17. The pair talked about how Bobby is a "pushover" when it comes to his only child, but that Sophie's good behavior made it easy to let her get her way.

Sophie has proven herself to be quite the go-getter too, so it's clear that she's not relying on her dad's legacy to support her. She interned at NBC News after her freshman year before taking on an interning role for the Olympics at NBC a year later. She's also interned at Warner Bros. and she did voice-over work for Spotify.

If you hear an ad on Spotify's free service, there's a chance you've heard Sophie's voice before. She did the role for two years, ending in 2018, but her voice could be heard reading scripts on ad services for the app.

After graduating from USC, Sophie spent some time in New York before making a permanent move to Los Angeles. She got a job at ABC7 in L.A. as a community journalist, so she reports some of the local news in that area. She and Bobby are still creating original food-based content, as evidenced by The Flay List.