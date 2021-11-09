Is 'Beat Bobby Flay' Canceled Now that the Chef Is Leaving the Food Network?By Shannon Raphael
Nov. 9 2021, Published 1:19 p.m. ET
While there's no shortage of craving-inducing original content on the Food Network, one of the most popular offerings on the channel is the competition series, Beat Bobby Flay. On the show, two chefs go head-to-head with one another before the winner moves on to make a signature meal against Bobby Flay himself.
The success of the series, which debuted in 2013, could be chalked up to Bobby's signature cockiness, the ever-rotating and often-entertaining panel of celebrity guests, or to the energy of the live audience.
In addition to Beat Bobby Flay, the 56-year-old foodie has recently appeared on Brunch at Bobby's, Bobby and Giada in Italy, and BBQ Brawl. Though Bobby has become one of the network's most recognizable stars, he will be leaving the Food Network at the end of 2021.
Now that his future with the Food Network has been confirmed, is Beat Bobby Flay canceled?
Is 'Beat Bobby Flay' canceled?
Unfortunately for fans of the formatted reality competition, Beat Bobby Flay will be coming to an end sooner rather than later. The chef is set to officially depart from the Discovery-owned Food Network when his three-year contract expires at the end of 2021.
Bobby will be done filming shows for the channel and for Discovery at that time, but banked episodes of his shows could continue to air throughout 2022.
Season 28 of Beat Bobby Flay premiered in September 2021, and the ninth episode is set to air on Nov. 9. It's unclear at this time how many episodes are included in the season (in past years, the seasons have consisted anywhere between 7 and 17 episodes, though most have been 13 episodes). Because Bobby could have continued filming new episodes of the series in 2021, there is a chance that the show could return for a 29th season in 2022. This has yet to be confirmed.
Though the show will not be continuing for much longer, the Food Network has already zeroed in on a series to take its place. Following the news of Bobby's departure, the network announced a new series: Throwdown with Michael Symon. The competition, which will be led by longtime Food Network personality Michael Symon, will feature a similar format to Beat Bobby Flay.
Michael's new show will debut with a two-episode event on Dec. 7, 2021 (which could coincide with the end of Beat Bobby Flay Season 28, if the season consists of 13 episodes). On the upcoming series, Michael will go head-to-head against another chef as they cook a designated signature dish in front of a live audience.
The show differs from Beat Bobby Flay in one key way: Michael and the chefs will not see each other during the cooking process. The surprise element will surely keep Michael and the competitors on their toes, and viewers can expect to see some fun interactions with the live audience.
Why is Bobby Flay leaving the Food Network after 27 years?
While disappointed Beat Bobby Flay fans may find some solace with the upcoming Throwdown with Michael Symon series, many are still reeling from Bobby's shock exit.
In early October 2021, sources confirmed to Deadline that the New Yorker would be leaving the Food Network after a 27-year working relationship. An insider from Bobby's circle later told People that the chef couldn't come to a contract agreement during negotiations with the network.
According to the source, Bobby wanted an amount that would have been higher than the $80 million deal that Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host Guy Fieri signed.
"Bobby wanted a contract in the ballpark of $100 million," the source shared. Guy is currently the highest-paid TV chef on cable.
An insider for the network did note that Bobby and Guy's contracts would have been wildly different.
"Guy has a three-year deal. The terms of what Bobby was looking for were gravely different than just cash. The terms were longer, the scope of work was different and thus the dollars were different," the person shared to People. "It's not just $80 million to $100 million."
Though Bobby wasn't able to come to an agreement with Food Network, the chef's source shared that there is no ill will.
"The two sides were just way too far apart. It became clear the two could not and would not be able to come to terms and so the network decided to move forward without him. Regardless, it was really much more amicable than you'd think," Bobby's source added. "It was strictly business."
Beat Bobby Flay airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on the Food Network.