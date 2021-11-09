Is 'Beat Bobby Flay' Canceled Now that the Chef Is Leaving the Food Network?

While there's no shortage of craving-inducing original content on the Food Network, one of the most popular offerings on the channel is the competition series, Beat Bobby Flay. On the show, two chefs go head-to-head with one another before the winner moves on to make a signature meal against Bobby Flay himself.

The success of the series, which debuted in 2013, could be chalked up to Bobby's signature cockiness, the ever-rotating and often-entertaining panel of celebrity guests, or to the energy of the live audience.