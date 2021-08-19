Celebrity Chef Bobby Flay Has More Than a Couple of Ex-Wives

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay is one of the most recognizable names in the food industry. With restaurants across the country, a number of TV hosting gigs, 15 cookbooks, and even a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Bobby is one of the most successful chefs working in America today.

But there are still many things that fans don’t know about the chef and one of the main questions that comes up often is whether Bobby Flay is single or married. It turns out that while he is single these days, that hasn’t always been the case. So, just how many ex-wives does he have?

As of 2019, People reported that Bobby had claimed to be “very single,” and his relationship status doesn’t appear to have changed since. But while Bobby appears to be single and ready to mingle right in 2021, who are the women who once called him their husband?

Although he’s best known as a chef, Bobby Flay also has a reputation of being quite the playboy. He’s been married three times and has also been linked to many different women. Most recently, Bobby dated actress Helene Yorke, and in the past, he’s also been linked to comedian Chelsea Handler and Mad Men star January Jones.

Who are Bobby Flay’s ex-wives?

Bobby is known among his friends to be quite the bachelor. In fact, at his second wedding, chef Mario Batali said that Bobby’s friends didn’t feel the need to throw him a bachelor party. “We feel we've had a long bachelor party already,” he said.

Bobby has been married three times so far. His first marriage, in 1991, was to another prominent New York chef named Debra Ponzek. The two met at a Meals on Wheels charity event and dated for just a few weeks before they decided to get married. Sadly, the marriage didn’t last and Bobby and Debra divorced in 1993.

Bobby met his second wife, Food Network host Kate Connelly, when he was featured as a guest on the talk show she was co-hosting at the time. They got married in 1995 with their officiant starting the ceremony by saying, “This will be short and sweet, unlike their courtship, which was short and hot.”

Bobby became the stepfather to Kate’s child from a previous marriage and together they also had a daughter, Sophie, who was born in April 1996. Sophie now works as a community journalist for ABC7 in Los Angeles and is also a co-host on the Food Network.

Once again, Bobby and Kate’s marriage did not last, and the two divorced in 1998. Bobby’s third wife was Law & Order: SVU actress Stephanie March. The two got engaged in 2003 and married in 2005. Unlike Bobby’s past marriages, which didn’t last more than a few years, Bobby’s union with Stephanie went on for a decade before the couple ultimately split in 2015.