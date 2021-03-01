'Cheap Eats' Star Ali Khan's Relationship With His Family Means the World to Him

Through a variety of posts on his Instagram page, Ali has showcased that his son bears an interest in all things food-related as well, something that the Food Network star is happy to foster within him. Using his co-star Duff Goldman’s kids' baking cookbook as a starting point for his son's hobby, Ali is clearly looking to provide his son with whatever resources he needs to pursue his passion.

"I think exposing your kids to activities that get them off the screen is always a good thing! That’s a constant struggle for us, especially in the pandemic when socializing is not accessible," Ali said, per Fansided .

He continued to mention, "I grew up with a natural curiosity to cooking and a love of cooking shows, so for me it’s like sitting down with your kid and explaining what the strike zone is. I also think cooking is a hands-on way to learn about nutrition. Understanding what goes into foods we eat I think helps you make wise health choices."

Clearly, Ali is looking to do whatever he can to affirm the same level of culinary curiosity in his son that he maintained as a child.