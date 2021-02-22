Did Season 7 of 'Spring Baking Championship' Film During the Pandemic?

Baking competition shows can be inspirational, calming (or stress-inducing depending on who you ask), and utterly compelling, so it's no surprise that offerings like The Great British Baking Show or the Food Network's various holiday-themed contests return year after year.

While viewers tune in to Holiday Baking Championship once the Thanksgiving leftovers have been eaten, there's a pastel-filled, floral-themed offering when people are looking to thaw out from the cold winter: Spring Baking Championship.