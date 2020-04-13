These Quarantine Baking Fails Will Legit Hurt Your Heart

So many people are using this quarantine as an excuse to get their bake on. It makes sense; we're home, we have more time on our hands, we're all trying to prepare our own food on a more regular basis. But baking is a precise science, and if you get it wrong, it's, um, well, it's horrifying.

If you aren't someone who bakes regularly, or even if you are, baking can be a risky venture, as evidenced by these tragic quarantine baking fails. Be warned: These are sometimes hard to look at.