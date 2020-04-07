It's getting to be that time, folks. Lots of us have been quarantining ourselves for about a month now. This means we haven't been spending time outside and we definitely haven't been heading to the barber for a trim. It's getting desperate up there (on our heads), especially for those who usually keep their hair quite short.

The brave and/or stupid have attempted their own "quarantine haircuts," and let's just say it's not going very well for most.