Asa Soltan Rahmati Seems to Have No Regrets About Leaving ‘Shahs of Sunset’

Reality series Shahs of Sunset doesn’t have the cast turnover that other Bravo shows do: Nine seasons in, most of the original cast members are still on the call sheet.

But not Asa Soltan Rahmati. Asa left after Season 6 and hasn’t been seen on the show — or elsewhere on television— since her brief reappearances during the Season 7.

So why did Asa leave Shahs of Sunset?