Logo
Home > Realitytv > Shahs of Sunset
Asa Soltan Rahmati
Source: Instagram

Asa Soltan Rahmati Seems to Have No Regrets About Leaving ‘Shahs of Sunset’

By

Jul. 25 2021, Published 2:03 p.m. ET

Reality series Shahs of Sunset doesn’t have the cast turnover that other Bravo shows do: Nine seasons in, most of the original cast members are still on the call sheet.

But not Asa Soltan Rahmati. Asa left after Season 6 and hasn’t been seen on the show — or elsewhere on television— since her brief reappearances during the Season 7.

So why did Asa leave Shahs of Sunset?

Article continues below advertisement

Well, it was all about family, as she revealed on Instagram.

“As you know, last year I gave birth to Soltan Jackson, my beautiful son,” she wrote at the time. “[Boyfriend] Jermaine [Jackson Jr.] and I are completely overjoyed about being parents. Like all parents, we want to provide Soltan with the best possible upbringing, and we believe that is not being raised in front of the cameras. … These early years are very precious, and it’s important for me to be present for as many cherished moments as possible.”

Asa told followers that her family was her “priority,” and her business was her “focus.”

Asa Soltan Rahmati
Source: Instagram

“My plate is currently so full with balancing all the elements of motherhood while also designing and running a successful business that is exploding,” Asa added in that Instagram caption, referring to her Asa Kaftans boutique. “In these joyful yet challenging times, my priorities and focus are clear. Family being priority, and work is my focus.”

Article continues below advertisement

And thus, Asa decided to only have a minimal presence in Season 7. “I’ll really miss sharing my life with you this season,” she wrote at the time. “And I will miss the usual shenanigans with my crew. By the way, as any new parent knows, I am dealing with a brand new set of shenanigans in this new Mami life.”

Former costar MJ Javid said she had an “unfortunate dynamic” with Asa.

In an August 2018 installment of Bravo’s podcast The Daily Dish, two of Asa’s former Shahs of Sunset costars reacted to her departure from the show.

Article continues below advertisement

ShahsMercedes “MJ” Javid, for one, said that her relationship with Asa had become strained on the show. “It was just an unfortunate dynamic,” she explained. “I’m so open, and I’m not passive-aggressive; if something bothers me, I want to talk about it, and if you try to have a friendship with someone who’s closed off and secretive, then it just eventually lands on its face.”

Article continues below advertisement

But fellow Shahs star Reza Farahan said that he “totally” respected Asa’s decision to fly the coop. “She’s focused on her man and her baby and her business. And I don’t think it was a right fit for her anymore. She didn’t feel super open to the group, and she has her own new, smaller group now that she’s about.”

Now Asa is living in her own “life lane,” but she thinks her time on ‘Shahs’ was an “amazing chapter.”

When Bravo Insider’s Life After Bravo caught up with Asa this May, the entrepreneur said that Shahs of Sunset was an “amazing chapter,” but she shared no desire to go back.

“For me, I’m living my life,” she said. I’m working hard. I’m being a mommy. I’m definitely in my own life lane, too. … I think the day Shahs isn’t happening anymore, then I’m sure I could connect to a couple of the people and kind of laugh about the experience and maybe have a glass of wine or a scotch or a tea.”

Advertisement
More from Distractify

The 'Shahs of Sunset' Mid-Season Trailer Hints at a Romance Between Nema and Destiney

Nema Vand on His Divorce: "I Lost 50 Pounds and Gained $10,000 in Therapy Bills"

Did Destiney Rose from 'Shahs of Sunset' Get Plastic Surgery?

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.