'Shahs of Sunset' Star, Reza Farahan, Assures Us He's Not Broke

On a now-archived Reddit thread , one user said that nothing really adds up when it comes to the blogger’s claims. They said, “Don't know that this is correct. Just did a docket search for the Central District of California bankruptcy court (which covers LA and Orange Counties) and came up with nothing for "Ferahan" or "Farahan" but two open bankruptcies under the name "Farahani" but neither seemed to fit — one had a wife and the other had a teenage daughter.”