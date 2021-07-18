The Shahs of Sunset Reportedly Get Paid Far Less Than Some Housewives

If you’ve seen their lavish lifestyles on Bravo, you’re likely wondering how much Reza Farahan , Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi , and the rest of the Shahs of Sunset stars get paid.

After all, various outlets report that Shahs cast members have fortunes upward of $12 million. So Bravo must be opening the wallet wide for them, right?

Well, maybe, maybe not…