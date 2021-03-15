'Shahs of Sunset's' Golnesa Is Giving Fans "A New Perspective" With Her Podcast (EXCLUSIVE)

If you’re a bonafide Shahs of Sunset fan, then you know that Golnesa aka GG has always kept it real. And while it can be argued that her mouth has gotten her into some drama, GG never shies away from conflict or setting the record straight — which is the main reason why fans adore her.

GG has entered a new chapter in her life by being a mom to Baby Elijah, but it hasn't stopped her from telling it like it is in true GG fashion. That said, the Persian beauty is ready to make an even bigger name for herself with her podcast Genuinely GG.

So it’s safe to say that fans need to buckle up, because Genuinely GG will be taking everyone for a wild yet entertaining ride.

“I’m bringing people on the podcast who don’t think like me,” GG exclusively tells Distractify. “So, I want everyone’s questions to get answered as much as possible through my podcast.”

Golnesa says the 'Genuinely GG' podcast was the perfect way to address all the controversy that she’s been part of.

Unlike most celebrities that try to play coy when it comes to addressing drama, GG has always been an open book. And while watching Shahs of Sunset is proof enough that GG never backs away conflict, her new podcast will solidify that fact.

“I wanted a platform where I could tell my story but in a different light because I am a walking controversy,” she shared. “And I live out all those things that so many people are afraid or ashamed of.”

Source: Getty Images

GG was also candid about knowing that fans had to warm up to her character. After all, she can be a lot to handle. But she has taken it all in stride. “I think that over the course of the last 10 years, that a lot of the audience has been able to see me on the show and really see my personality,” she explained. “I guess it was a lot of years of people hating me until they finally accepted that I am who I am. And I’m not changing for anybody.”

And while many of her controversies have been centered around Shahs of Sunset, don’t expect her to bridge the gap between the two worlds. She is determined to create her own identity away from the show.

“I feel that some of the things we don’t necessarily bring up when we’re hanging out with our friends on Shahs and being filmed are things that I want to tackle on my podcast,” she shares. “At the end of the day, I can’t call someone a f--king b---h on Shahs. All you will hear is beep beep beep [laughs]. So, I need to be somewhere I can just speak as freely as I want. And that’s what the podcast is about. So, I really want to keep it separate.”

Source: Getty Images