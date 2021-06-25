The 'Shahs of Sunset' Mid-Season Trailer Hints at a Romance Between Nema and Destiney

The sneak peek teaser clip dropped on June 24, and it's evident that the Bravo reality stars are nowhere near ready to resolve all of their issues.

If you thought that Mike Shouhed's iCloud sexting scandal or the ongoing restraining order drama with Reza Farahan, Mercedes "M.J." Javid, and their respective spouses were going to be the most intense storylines on Season 9 of Shahs of Sunset , then you may want to take a look at the mid-season trailer.

From Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi' s desire to unite the group, to a potential Destiney Rose and Nema Vand hookup, to Reza's ongoing quest to meet M.J.'s son, we're breaking down the most memorable blink-or-you'll-miss-it moments in the mid-season trailer.

The 'Shahs of Sunset' mid-season trailer hints at more turmoil in Mike and Paulina's relationship.

The trailer begins with Golnesa discussing her quest to bring the group back together. "Who would have thought just a few years ago I would be the voice of reason in this group?" Golnesa jokes in her confessional at the start of the clip. The mom to Elijah admits that she's "tired of drama." She wants to put an end to it by inviting her co-stars on a trip that's a little more rustic in nature than what they're used to.

While Golnesa is focused on the group healing, Destiney and Nema are exploring whether to take their relationship to the next level. "I think you're, like, the ultimate catch," Nema tells Destiney in front of the group in the teaser. Meanwhile, Mike is still intent on moving forward with his relationship with Paulina Ben-Cohen — despite the iCloud sexting snafu from earlier in the season.

As viewers will know, at the beginning of Season 9, Mike claimed that his iCloud account had been hacked, and that someone impersonated him and sent sexually explicit messages and photos to another woman. Though his co-stars didn't exactly believe Mike, he insisted that he would not do anything to jeopardize his relationship.

Source: Instagram Paulina Ben-Cohen and Mike Shouhed

However, he later owned up to the scandal, and he admitted that he sent the messages during a dark period in his life. Based on the mid-season trailer, he's really looking to put the messaging drama behind him. "I'm going to marry Paulina," Mike says emphatically to Golnesa, who looks surprised by the admission. Paulina may not exactly be feeling the same way. During a phone call with Destiney, Paulina says she's moving on. "I've reached my end," she tells the Liquid Sweets owner. "I told him I want him out."

Snippets of several other notable fights are shown in the mid-season sneak peek as well. Reza and Season 8 addition London Laed will exchange words during the group's RV trip. "You need to shut the f--k up and stop chiming in," Reza says to London. Though Golnesa is ready to unite the group, she needs to resolve her own issues with Nema first. The two will finally address their awkward almost-hookup in Hawaii.

"You genuinely think I'm mad at you because you didn't f--k me in Hawaii?" Golnesa asks Nema during a one-on-one dinner about the Season 8 encounter. Viewers will also finally get some answers as to whether Tommy Feight and Reza can ever move on after the backyard vandalism and restraining order issues in the previous season.

Source: Instagram