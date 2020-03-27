Did Mike From 'Shahs of Sunset' Finally Meet His Match With Girlfriend Paulina?

If you've been watching Bravo's Shahs of Sunset since it first began in 2012, then you've seen each of the cast members go through their fair share of heartbreak, breakups, and relationships. For cast member Mike Shouhed, he's perhaps been through the most relationship woes.

On Season 1, he flirted with a romance with longtime friend and co-star Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi. In 2015's Season 5, he wed Jessica Parido, but the two split after only eight months of marriage.