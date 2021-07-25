Natalie’s Surgery Became a Big Problem for Mike on ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’

Natalie Mordovtseva’s operation on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 6 became a big bone of contention between her and her American husband, Mike Youngquist… but what surgery did Natalie get anyway?

Mike explained the operation in the TLC show’s July 11 episode, saying that his Ukrainian bride had “polyps in her nose” and that surgery was the only way to fix the situation.