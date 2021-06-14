Elizabeth and Her Sisters Are Like the Wannabe Kardashians of '90 Day Fiancé'By Chrissy Bobic
Jun. 14 2021, Published 5:36 p.m. ET
Some 90 Day Fiancé fans are convinced that Elizabeth Potthast and her family are intent on securing a spinoff show once Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? ends. It's no secret that Elizabeth and her husband Andrei Castravet's biggest issue is his ongoing feud with her siblings. And after he steps on Elizabeth's sister's toes in getting into the real estate game in Season 6, it only makes matters worse.
Some fans who aren't too familiar with the Potthasts are curious about who Elizabeth's sisters are. They were featured in other seasons in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, so they aren't new to having cameras in their faces. And, if you ask fans, they might say Elizabeth's sisters actually kind of love having cameras around.
Who are Elizabeth Potthast's sisters on '90 Day Fiancé'?
Elizabeth's brother, Charlie Potthast, also has his own issues with Andrei, but her sisters haven't exactly given him a break either. They have both accused Andrei of trying to take advantage of their father and his property management business, and they aren't shy about their opinions regarding Andrei supposedly manipulating the family patriarch.
Becky Lichtwerch is Elizabeth's sister who also happens to be a real estate agent. She works in the family business to sell properties and, because Andrei also wants to be in the same line of work, she's not too wild about him potentially competing with her. Becky is also married with a kid, like Elizabeth, but the drama never seems far from her.
Jenn Davis, Elizabeth's other older sister, is a big part of Elizabeth's storyline on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? too. She's a married mom of two but, unlike her sisters, she doesn't appear to be part of the family business. Jenn does have a pretty lavish lifestyle, but she doesn't seem to have a job. At least, not one that she has spoken about on the show or social media.
Some '90 Day Fiancé' fans think Elizabeth and Andrei want their own spinoff.
There's enough drama surrounding Elizabeth and her sisters to fill an entire season of 90 Day Fiancé without any other cast members outside of the immediate family. With all of the issues Elizabeth has with her sisters and the problems her family has with Andrei, some fans think some of it might be contrived in an effort for the Potthasts to get their own reality show.
Chantel Everett and husband Pedro Jimeno were given their own show, The Family Chantel, following their own drama in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. Could Elizabeth and Andrei be given a spinoff as well? No one attached to the show has announced a series starring Elizabeth and her family, but that doesn't mean it won't happen.
For now, Elizabeth's familial drama seems contained to 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and that's probably a good thing to keep a lid on it. If things continue to spiral, maybe producers will see value in giving them their own spinoff.
Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.