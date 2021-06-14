Elizabeth and Her Sisters Are Like the Wannabe Kardashians of '90 Day Fiancé'

There's enough drama surrounding Elizabeth and her sisters to fill an entire season of 90 Day Fiancé without any other cast members outside of the immediate family. With all of the issues Elizabeth has with her sisters and the problems her family has with Andrei, some fans think some of it might be contrived in an effort for the Potthasts to get their own reality show.

Chantel Everett and husband Pedro Jimeno were given their own show, The Family Chantel , following their own drama in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. Could Elizabeth and Andrei be given a spinoff as well? No one attached to the show has announced a series starring Elizabeth and her family, but that doesn't mean it won't happen.

For now, Elizabeth's familial drama seems contained to 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and that's probably a good thing to keep a lid on it. If things continue to spiral, maybe producers will see value in giving them their own spinoff.

Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.