Natalie From '90 Day Fiancé' Was Apparently in Some Low-Budget Movies Before Reality TV

It seems that for Natalie Mordovtseva on 90 Day Fiancé , things have only gotten worse as her time in the franchise has gone on. And in Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Natalie has not only her husband Mike Youngquist to deal with, but his mother too, whose conversations with Natalie often revolve around what kind of job she'll get in the United States.

According to Natalie, she was an actress in Ukraine. Her plans in the U.S. include trying to make it on TV locally, but Mike's mom is pretty skeptical about how that will work.

Natalie, to her credit, explains in the May 30, 2021, episode that she knows she's not young enough to start off in Hollywood and make it big. But because of her experience in acting already, she has goals that involve going back to the craft.