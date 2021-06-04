Natalie From '90 Day Fiancé' Was Apparently in Some Low-Budget Movies Before Reality TV

Natalie From '90 Day Fiancé' Was Apparently in Some Low-Budget Movies Before Reality TVBy Chrissy Bobic
Jun. 4 2021, Published 5:31 p.m. ET
It seems that for Natalie Mordovtseva on 90 Day Fiancé, things have only gotten worse as her time in the franchise has gone on. And in Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Natalie has not only her husband Mike Youngquist to deal with, but his mother too, whose conversations with Natalie often revolve around what kind of job she'll get in the United States.
According to Natalie, she was an actress in Ukraine. Her plans in the U.S. include trying to make it on TV locally, but Mike's mom is pretty skeptical about how that will work.
Natalie, to her credit, explains in the May 30, 2021, episode that she knows she's not young enough to start off in Hollywood and make it big. But because of her experience in acting already, she has goals that involve going back to the craft.
Is Natalie acting on '90 Day Fiancé'?
Although Natalie's IMDb profile only lists her shows from the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, she was apparently in some TV shows and movies prior to catching Mike's eye and moving to the U.S. to be with him. The reality TV gossip Instagram account 187AnonymousGossipp shared some of Natalie's clips from her acting gigs prior to being on 90 Day Fiancé. The account's caption also mentioned that "apparently she did a few low-budget films" in addition to TV work.
Let's just say the clips are a little hard to handle.
Not because of the subject matter or anything, which seems to range from crime dramas to what appears to be the thriller genre (though it's unclear if the clips are from different programs). But they are a tad cringy. It's hard to say how good or bad Natalie’s acting really is in the clips, but some fans have taken them to mean she might be totally playing Mike on 90 Day Fiancé. The way she acts and even speaks in the clips from her acting gigs isn't unlike how she acts toward Mike.
Is Natalie acting on '90 Day Fiancé'?
At first, when Mike and Natalie were introduced in the franchise, they seemed totally in love. Then, things went south during Mike's visit to Ukraine, and by the time Natalie's visa was approved for her to make the move to the U.S., things had gotten even worse.
Now, they seem to be holding on by a very thin string and some fans are convinced that if Natalie has experience acting, she might be playing a role to trick Mike into letting her stay.
Natalie still appears to be in the U.S.
While Natalie hasn't given away on social media where she is now, since filming of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 6 ended, she has shared videos and photos from different states around the U.S. It's doubtful that she and Mike are on such solid terms that they are traveling despite his hectic work schedule, so she could be traveling solo.
If Natalie is still in the U.S., given her apparent traveling, it seems likely that she and Mike are finally over for good. Now, fans are hopeful that she'll show up on 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life. What else is a girl to do when she wants to continue to expand her reality TV stardom?
Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.