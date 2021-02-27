Natalie Is Convinced Mike Was Unfaithful to Her on '90 Day Fiancé'

It's no secret that being on 90 Day Fiancé takes its tolls on the couples who participate on it. But for Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva , things have gotten progressively worse as Season 8 has gone on. Natalie originally came to the United States to finally marry Mike, but now she's convinced that he cheated on her well before she made the trip around the world to be with him.

Fans are torn on if Mike cheated on her or not. When Natalie brought it up on 90 Day Fiancé, she explained that she had suspicions before about Mike cheating on her when he slept over his best female friend's house the night before her wedding. Natalie then accused Mike — not for the first time — of cheating on her with this bride-to-be friend of his.

Yes, it's ridiculous. But so is everything else in Mike and Natalie's relationship right now.