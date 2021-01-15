'90 Day Fiancé' Fans Think Mike and Natalie Have a Secret Baby

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé is shaping up to be one of the most dramatic to date, and considering some past cast members, that's saying a lot. But if you look at Mike and Natalie and their history in the franchise, it's easy to see how things have gone from bad to worse for them. It seems like every time they take one step forward, they take at least two steps back.

Maybe it's the language barrier. Or the fact that Natalie is super religious and Mike believes in aliens. Or that Natalie is a vegetarian and she hates the way Mike eats. Or his clear annoyance with everything she does. Or their very different views on where they should live.

Clearly, a lot has gone down to prove how unsuited Mike and Natalie are for each other. Now that some fans think they are having a baby, it could make things way more complicated.