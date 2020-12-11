Part of '90 Day Fiancé' Season 8 Was Filmed During the Pandemic

There’s already so much to unpack in Season 8, but of course, 90 Day Fiancé fans are always looking ahead. And with the pandemic still happening, the concern is if there will be a Season 9 or when it will be filmed, if it’s delayed. Part of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2 was filmed during lockdowns, but it still managed to premiere, so if all else fails, there’s always the possibility that TLC will find a way.

“I’ve never been in a serious relationship” “I fell in love watching her gogo dancing over video chat” “I proposed after one meetup” #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/rhESutMHzB

Plus, 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 probably wouldn't need to be filmed until 2021 technically, and if things improve in the U.S., filming may be able to take place across the country. As far as filming outside of the U.S. goes, however, that’s another story.

