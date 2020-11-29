'90 Day Fiancé's Deavan Is Back in the U.S. — but Is She Still With Jihoon?

The couple met on an international dating app and talked every day for three months before Jihoon decided to visit Deavan in Utah.

In Season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way , viewers were introduced to Salt Lake City-based single mom Deavan and South Korean used-phone dealer Jihoon.

"I was kind of suspicious before leaving," he admitted. "I thought it might be a scam. I even suspected illegal organ trafficking. I thought they might take my organs."

The first night they spent together, Deavan got pregnant. "The day Jihoon was actually leaving for Korea, I did not feel good," she recalled. "Six positive tests later, I’m pregnant. I instantly assumed I’d never see Jihoon again."

However, fans watched as Deavan decided to move to South Korea with her newborn son Taeyang and her daughter Drascilla (from a previous relationship) to be with Jihoon. However, the pair struggled as Jihoon revealed to his lovely now-wife that he was in serious debt and the couple was forced to live with his parents.

Last year, Deavan decided to return to the United States with her kids to wait until her husband could become more financially stable. In Season 2, the mom of two two headed back to South Korea with her kids to reunite with her husband. But is the couple still together today?

“We are living our own life, that’s our future,” Jihoon continued. “So just keep watching. Just keep [supporting] [me] getting [a] better life and please pray for Deavan and Taeyang, [for] their family life.”

“So I can’t tell everything because the show [is] not finished. They will be happy and I need to be happy. Just, I will live my own life,” he said at the time, in reference to his wife and children, according to In Touch Weekly . “If you lost [a] lover, boy [or] girl. So sad, but you can start again.”

Although Season 2 has shown some pretty intense exchanges between the couple, it appeared they were still together — until August 2020. That's when Jihoon took to his Instagram Live to update fans on his relationship status.

Deavan is now dating a man named Christopher "Topher" Park.

“The way I met Topher was I was flying to [South] Korea the first time back in November (2019), it was the first time I was filming. It would be the first time I met Jihoon’s family,” Deavan explained during a November 2020 YouTube interview with blogger John Yates.

Article continues below advertisement

Evidently, she and Topher initially met in Los Angeles when they were transferring flights and then connected on the plane. “When we got off the plane, it was just like, ‘K, bye. Great talk.’ You know?” Deavan said. “He was going to go see his ex-girlfriend and I was seeing my ex. So nothing there, we didn’t swap numbers. Nothing like that.”

As fate has it, Topher and Deavan happen to be from the same hometown and have a mutual friend. Topher was with this friend, who was scrolling through their Instagram feed when Topher recognized Deavan in one of the photos. “That was by the time I actually had came back to America six months ago. And he just followed me and he’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s so crazy, I can’t believe you used to be from this city,'” Deavan explained.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: John Yates/YouTube

The pair kept in touch via social media and eventually met up in Los Angeles. A few weeks later, Topher traveled to Utah to visit Deavan — and they've been dating ever since.

Article continues below advertisement

Based on the photos and updates shared via Instagram, Deavan and Topher seem to be very happy together. “He’s a great person, he’s really kind. I don’t want people to think anything weird. It was just a coincidence and it’s really funny cause we found out he was in New York the same time as me, which was crazy,” she told Yates.