Will Brandon's "Nosey" Mom Tank His Relationship With Julia on '90 Day Fiance'?

If you grew up with overprotective parents, then you know that prying into your personal business is pretty much the normal — which is especially true when it comes to matters of the heart. And while you may be able to keep certain casual relationships away from the prying eyes of those close to you, it's kind of hard to keep a whole marriage a secret, and 90 Day Fiance fans want to know if Brandon and Julia are still together, considering his mom's penchant for "butting in."

Are Brandon and Julia still together? It certainly appears so on '90 Day Fiance.'

Although there have been some trailers of the upcoming season that seem to indicate there's trouble in e-dating paradise for the couple, it definitely looks like Brandon and Julia are still an item on the program. But did they stay that way after filming?

If you aren't familiar with the couple and how they became a pair, here's the rundown: Brandon ended up meeting Julia through a friend, and over the course of five months and meeting each other in person twice, they decided to get engaged. Julia is used to the city life in Russia, while Brandon is more of a suburban/rural kind of dude — his family owns a farm after all in Virginia.

Julia flew to the states to meet Brandon, who greeted her at the airport with his family. In order for the two to save up and buy a place of their own, the couple are living on Brandon's family farm and, predictably, it looks like there's going to be some enmity between everyone in the upcoming season.

A lot of that enmity comes from the fact that Brandon's folks are pretty traditional and they don't exactly agree with Julia's occupation. (She's a go-go dancer.) Brandon's mother expresses to her son that she's concerned people are going to think she's a stripper, and his father also voices concern for his son's future warning Brandon not to "make a stupid decision."

Julia jokes that she's marrying Brandon for a green card, and in the trailer there's a scene of the woman telling Brandon she hates him before slamming a door in his face. So it's understandable if people think that these two aren't going to exactly stand the test of time. It doesn't help that Brandon's parents tell their son they believe Julia's making the young man pick either her or them.

Brandon states in the trailer that he doesn't want to be put in that position and while he seems extremely distraught, TLC's producers are probably rubbing their hands together and are very happy at the free "real" drama they've got on their hands.

Whatever should Brandon do? Side with the woman he just met over the internet who expressed that she's using him for a green card in America? Or the people who raised him from when he was a baby? Decisions, decisions. So tough to know who has his best interests at heart.

